Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Launches With Dual Front Cameras: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its new device Redmi Note 6 Pro in India today. The Redmi Note 6 Pro launch live stream will start at 12pm IST (Noon) on Thursday, November 22. One of the biggest highlights of the Redmi Note 6 Pro is its four cameras - two at the back and two at the front. The Redmi Note 6 Pro will be the first phone from Xiaomi to sport four cameras in India. The device and it will go on the first sale on Flipkart on November 23. Flipkart has roped in HDFC as its exclusive credit and debit card partner, so one can expect the bank to offer cashback or No-Cost EMI deals on the purchase of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The Redmi Note 6 Pro was first launched in Thailand, and was consequently introduced in Indonesia early this month. In Indonesia, the smartphone is priced at Rs IDR 2,899,000 (around Rs 14,300) for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is priced at IDR 3,299,000 (around Rs 16,250).The newer Redmi Note 6 Pro has a 6.18-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB or 6GB RAM coupled with 64GB storage with 256GB expandable storage support. The battery on Redmi Note 6 Pro remains 4,000mAh and it has a 12MP+5MP rear camera with improved f/1.9 aperture and bigger pixel size of 1.4um.On the front, Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a 20MP+2MP front camera. The phone will run MIUI 10, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. here is a fingerprint sensor at the back and interestingly, an infrared sensor for facial unlocking. Other specifications include dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5 and micro USB 2.0 for charging