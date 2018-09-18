Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specs Revealed in Leaked Live Images

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is expected to launch Redmi Note 6 and Note 6 Pro later this year. Ahead of an official announcement, Redmi Note 6 Pro has appeared online, giving away key specifications of the smartphone. If the images are legit, Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a larger 6.26-inch full-screen display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone will also sport a notch on the front. Xiaomi has already launched Redmi 6 Pro phone in India with notch display. It is touted to come equipped with four cameras. On the front, it could sport a 20MP + 2MP camera setup that is capable of capturing bokeh shots, while on the back it is said to feature dual 12MP + 5MP sensors. The main camera is tipped to support dual-pixel autofocus and come with a 1.4µm pixel size.While previous leaks suggested the phone to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, a few leaked images of the supposed Redmi Note 6 Pro retail box shed more light of what the device might pack underneath its hood. But now the de3vice is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC and come in another variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage and could be available in Black colour option.