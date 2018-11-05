English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Expected to Launch Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Expected to Launch Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
Chinses smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone Redmi Note 6 in China on November 6. The smartphone is the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro and will be available at 6,990 Baht or approximately Rs. 15,600. The phone is expected to launch in India later this year. A leaked promotional image of the Redmi Note 6 has also been spotted on Weibo and it states the phone to be equipped with four cameras. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor at the rear. It also features 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual sensors.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro mobile features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a pixel resolution of 1080×2280 and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone’s display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is available in 3GB and 4GB RAM. The smartphone comes with either 32GB internal storage or 64GB of onboard storage.
Further, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo-based MIUI (expectedly MIUI 10). The device is available in four colours- Blue, Black, Rose Gold and Red. With respect to the connectivity, the smartphone supports Dual SIM functionality, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi Direct and WiFI 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
