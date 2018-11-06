English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro starts at IDR 2899000 (Rs 14,000 approximately) for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is priced at IDR 32,99,000 (Rs 16,000 approximately).
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications And More (Image: AliExpress)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its latest smartphone Remdi Note 6 Pro in China. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro starts at IDR 2899000 (Rs 14,000 approximately) for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which is priced at IDR 32,99,000 (Rs 16,000 approximately). The smartphone has been launched in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colour options while the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to be launched in India by the end of November 2018.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a pixel resolution of 1080×2280 and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone’s display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is available in 3GB and 4GB RAM. The smartphone comes with either 32GB internal storage or 64GB of onboard storage. In terms of optics, the device houses four cameras. The smartphone’s dual camera module at the back is comprised of 12-megapixel (f/1.9) and 5-megapixel(f/2.2) sensors with dual pixel autofocus. Up front, the smartphone houses 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel selfie cameras with AI portrait 2.0 selfie and Beautify 4.0. Xiaomi says the AI camera is capable of recognising scenes across 27 categories.
Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 6 Pro include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. The device houses a 4000mAh battery.
