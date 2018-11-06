English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras to Launch Today: Here Are The Details
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro and will be available at 6,990 Baht or approximately Rs. 15,600.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Four Cameras to Launch Today: Here Are The Details (Image: AliExpress)
Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest smartphone Redmi Note 6 Pro in China today. The launch event will begin from 2pm local time (11.30am IST). The Chinese smartphone maker had launched the phone in Thailand last month. The smartphone is the successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro and will be available at 6,990 Baht or approximately Rs. 15,600. The phone is expected to launch in India later this year. A leaked promotional image of the Redmi Note 6 has also been spotted on Weibo and it states the phone to be equipped with four cameras. The smartphone has a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor at the rear. It also features 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual sensors.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro mobile features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with a pixel resolution of 1080×2280 and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone’s display is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is available in 3GB and 4GB RAM. The smartphone comes with either 32GB internal storage or 64GB of onboard storage.
Further, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo-based MIUI (expectedly MIUI 10). The device is available in four colours- Blue, Black, Rose Gold and Red. With respect to the connectivity, the smartphone supports Dual SIM functionality, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi Direct
