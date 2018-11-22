Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro With Quad Camera Set Up Launched in India at Starting Price of Rs 13,999

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has now launched its new smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro in India for Rs 13,999 for 4GB Variant and Rs 15,999 for 6GB Variant. The device will go on the first sale on Flipkart on November 23 and will be available for Rs 12,999 on the first-day sale. Note 6 Pro is the latest in Redmi’s ‘Note series’ and succeeds the extremely popular smartphone Redmi Note 5 Pro. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has a slightly larger 6.26-inches display, compared to a 5.99-inches screen on the previous phone.The Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a notch on top of the display with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the same Snapdragon 636 processor that we saw on its predecessor. The phone could launch in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage options, same as Redmi Note 5 Pro. Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 Global ROM, which is based on Android Oreo.In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, and AI portrait 2.0. On the front, the Redmi Note 6 Pro bears another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock capabilities.The Redmi Note 6 Pro supports dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition feature. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.