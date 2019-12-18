Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Devices May Receive Android 10 Update by March 2020
The report is based on posts in the official MIUI China forums that states work on the update has already begun.
Xiaomi may deliver the Android 10 update to Redmi Note 7 devices on or ahead of schedule, according to reports across the internet. A closed group on Xiaomi's MIUI China forum has reportedly stated that work on the updated Android build for MIUI 11 for the Redmi Note 7 lineup of devices has already begun. This comes well before schedule, since Xiaomi's original roadmap had stated that work on the latest build will only begin in the first quarter of 2020.
While this does not necessarily guarantee that the update will arrive ahead of schedule, there is a good chance that Xiaomi will be able to complete all requisite tests and iron out the bugs before previously stipulated time. According to the report, the MIUI 11 build based on Android 10 has entered closed beta in China. Typically, it takes up to three weeks before the closed beta ring is cleared, and a public beta is released. Following this, it takes up to eight weeks for the stable build to be rolled out.
At this pace, optimistically, users of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro smartphones may receive the Android 10 update based on MIUI 11 as early as end-February, 2020. So far, Xiaomi had only mentioned a timeline of Q1 2020 as the expected update rollout date, and at present pace, it falls well within the stipulated timeline. Given that it has already been introduced in closed beta, more information regarding the update should surface soon.
