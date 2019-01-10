Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Goes Official With 48 Megapixel Camera and Snapdragon 660

The first handset under Xiaomi’s new sub-brand Redmi has been officially announced. Meet the Redmi Note 7 featuring a water drop notch, dual-camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor and a unique glass design.After speculations and leaks the new smartphone was announced at a special event in China. The Redmi Note 7 looks a lot like the Mi Play and some might even argue that it shares its design with a bunch of smartphones from Huawei’s sub-brand Honor.The handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options along with 32GB and 64GB storage options.At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. The company claims that the experience is elevated thanks to AI-backed software features. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.The Redmi Note 7 is priced at CNY 999 (Rs 10,500 approx) for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage, CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,500 approx) for the 4GB RAM version with 64GB storage, and CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,500 approx) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option. The smartphone is expected to go on sale from January 15 in China and will be made available in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options. Expect the handset to arrive in India soon.