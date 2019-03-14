Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 MIUI 10.2.7.0 Update Rolls-out in India, Brings Enhanced Low Light Mode

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 along with the more powerful Redmi Note 7 Pro earlier this month in the Indian market. Apart from having slightly inferior hardware, the Redmi Note 7 missed out on a dedicated feature for the camera that could improve low-light photography. But, a new update is already rolling out for the handset which brings an 'Enhanced Low Light Mode' to the smartphone's camera.According to reports, Xiaomi has rolling-out a new MIUI Global Stable update that with version number 10.2.7.0 (PFGINXM) which includes a dedicated low-light camera mode to the Redmi Note 7's camera UI which the company calls “Enhanced low-light mode”.The update has a size of 505MB in size so you better use a more reliable connection, to download the update. Notably, the update still runs on the February Android security patch.The Redmi Note 7 features a glass finish at the back and a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, waterdrop notch (as the company calls a dot-notch) and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options coupled with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage.Both the variants include the option of adding a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for expanding the storage. There’s a dual camera setup at the back but unlike the 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor which was featured on the Chinese version, has been replaced. Instead you get a 12-megapixel sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is a 13-megapixel camera which is the same as the China variant. The camera app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the camera performance and includes features like portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition.Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It will be offered in three colours including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue.MIUI 10.2.7.0