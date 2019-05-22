English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Going Sale Today at 12PM on Flipkart, Mi.com
The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB variant while the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.
The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB variant while the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.
Xiaomi’s highly popular and perhaps one of the best budget handsets on the market, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is going on sale today. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12PM and will be available on both Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own website. Like always, we are expecting the handset to be sold out within minutes so make sure you keep your login and payment details ready before you plan to buy the device.
The Redmi Note 7 Pro, comes with a glass back ‘Aura Design’ and a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dot-notch. The device has a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. This one is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which and there is an option of 4GB and 6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for a microSD card slot of up to 256GB.
At the back, there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. You get artificial intelligence (AI) based features including AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. At the front, you get a 13-megapixel camera. Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It comes in three colour options including Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black.
The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB variant while the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.
The Redmi Note 7 Pro, comes with a glass back ‘Aura Design’ and a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dot-notch. The device has a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. This one is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which and there is an option of 4GB and 6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for a microSD card slot of up to 256GB.
At the back, there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. You get artificial intelligence (AI) based features including AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. At the front, you get a 13-megapixel camera. Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It comes in three colour options including Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black.
The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB variant while the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wicket on Archer's Mind Heading into the World Cup
- No Promotion, Wrong Timing: Indian Women's League Plays Out in Empty Stadium
- Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Look Review - Watch Video
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results