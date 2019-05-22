Take the pledge to vote

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Going Sale Today at 12PM on Flipkart, Mi.com

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB variant while the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.

May 22, 2019
Xiaomi’s highly popular and perhaps one of the best budget handsets on the market, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is going on sale today. The sale is scheduled to begin at 12PM and will be available on both Flipkart and Xiaomi’s own website. Like always, we are expecting the handset to be sold out within minutes so make sure you keep your login and payment details ready before you plan to buy the device.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro, comes with a glass back ‘Aura Design’ and a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dot-notch. The device has a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. This one is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which and there is an option of 4GB and 6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for a microSD card slot of up to 256GB.

At the back, there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. You get artificial intelligence (AI) based features including AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. At the front, you get a 13-megapixel camera. Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It comes in three colour options including Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB variant while the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999.
