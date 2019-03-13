Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on Sale Today From 12 PM: Price, Specifications And More

Recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro will go for sale in India for the first time today at 12pm. One can grab the handset from the e-commerce platform Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. The Redmi Note 7 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999. While Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and Rs 11,999 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.The Redmi Note 7 features a glass finish at the back and a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, waterdrop notch (as the company calls a dot-notch) and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options coupled with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage.Both the variants include the option of adding a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for expanding the storage. There’s a dual camera setup at the back but unlike the 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM-1 sensor and 5-megapixel depth sensor which was featured on the Chinese version, has been replaced. Instead you get a 12-megapixel sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is a 13-megapixel camera which is the same as the China variant. The camera app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the camera performance and includes features like portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition.Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It will be offered in three colours including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire BlueMoving to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, you get a similar design including the glass back with ‘Aura Design’ and a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dot-notch. The device has a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. This one is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which was recently launched with the Vivo V15 Pro. There is an option of 4GB and 6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for a microSD card slot of up to 256GB.At the back there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. You get the same artificial intelligence (AI) based features including features like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. At the front, you get the same 13-megapixel camera. Rest all of the features including the battery, connectivity options and the software remain the same. This one also comes in three colour options including Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black