Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy M30: Are These Redefining Affordable Android Smartphones?

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its new deviceXiaomi Redi Note 7 Pro along Note 7 in India today. Xiaomi has priced the Redmi Note 7 Pro starting Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variants, whereas the 6GB + 128GB version will be offered at Rs. 16,999. The Chinese smartphone maker notes that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available starting March 13 (12pm). Simultaneously South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy M30 which will compete against Redmi Note 7 Pro in the Indian market. The Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India starts Rs. 14,990 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The higher-end model of the Samsung Galaxy M30, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, carries a price tag of Rs. 17,990.Redmi Note 7 Pro, you get a similar design including the glass back with ‘Aura Design’ and a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a dot-notch. The device has a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and the back. This one is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor which was recently launched with the Vivo V15 Pro. There is an option of 4GB and 6GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage with support for a microSD card slot of up to 256GB.At the back there is a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. You get the same artificial intelligence (AI) based features including features like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. At the front, you get the same 13-megapixel camera. Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. This one comes in three colour options including Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space BlackThe Samsung Galaxy M30 is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that boots Samsung Experience v9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a water-drop style notch. Samsung has ditched the 18:9 aspect ratio on the M30 for a display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the M30 boasts an octa-core Exynos 7904 processor paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage options. The device supports memory expansion of upto 512GB.In terms of optics, the device houses a triple-camera setup. The rear camera setup consists of a 13MP RGB sensor with an aperture of f/1.9, a 5MP f/2.2 depth sensor combined with a 5MP ultra-wide sensor with 123 degrees field of view and aperture of f/2.2. At the front, the M30 sports a 16 MP sensor which supports Live focus.For security, the phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back and supports face unlock feature. The phone comes with USB Type-C for connectivity and charging and comes in two colours — Gradation Black and Gradation Blue. The smartphone is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery which supports fast charging facilitated by a 15W charger.