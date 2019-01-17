English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera Expected to Launch Next Month: Here Are The Details

Redmi Note 7 Pro is going to be much improved when compared to the Redmi Note 7. The leak suggests that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will also come with a 48MP main camera.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi after launching Redmi Note 7 is planning to bring in a more powerful version of the same and will be called the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Redmi by Xiaomi posted a teaser on Weibo, alongside detailing the Redmi Note 7 last week. The teaser showed that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor at the back. The Redmi Note 7, on the other hand, has a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor.

The new Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to hit the streets sometime February as per the initial announcement by Redmi. Xiaomi had teased the launch of a new smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 processor. Redmi Note 7 was expected to launch with this SoC, but it looks like the processor will debut on the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is going to be much improved when compared to the Redmi Note 7. The leak suggests that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will also come with a 48MP main camera. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 48MP main rear camera paired with Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor.

The pricing for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has not been revealed yet, but we can expect the smartphone to be priced at around CNY 1,299-1,499 range (around Rs. 13,500 to Rs. 15,700), according to the post on Weibo.
