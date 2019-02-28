Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to Launch in India today: We Could Also See The Launch of Note 7 Pro And Redmi Go

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its new device Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in India today. The live streaming of Redmi Note 7 India launch will be available on Xiaomi’s official website. You can also watch it on Redmi India’s Twitter and Facebook pages. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 price in India is expected to start from roughly Rs. 10,000 since the smartphone was launched at 999 yuan (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the 3GB RAM / 32GB storage version. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM / 64GB storage and 6GB RAM / 64GB storage versions of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 were launched at 1199 yuan (roughly Rs. 12,460) and 1399 yuan (roughly Rs. 14,540), respectively.In terms of other specifications, the handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options along with 32GB and 64GB storage options.At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. The company claims that the experience is elevated thanks to AI-backed software features. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.Other than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi Go (Android Go) entry-level smartphone while we could also see the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro at the launch event which comes with a better 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor at the rear.