Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Sensor: Everything You Need to Know
The Redmi Note 7 is priced at CNY 999 (Rs 10,500 approx) for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage, CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,500 approx) for the 4GB RAM version with 64GB storage, and CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,500 approx) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Sensor: Everything You Need to Know (image: Twitter)
Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Redmi Note 7 in India, which is going to happen on February 28. The Redmi Note 7 is priced at CNY 999 (Rs 10,500 approx) for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage, CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,500 approx) for the 4GB RAM version with 64GB storage, and CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,500 approx) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option. The smartphone is expected to go on sale from January 15 in China and will be made available in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options. Now in a recent development, the Redmi India handle has tweeted a contest image. The contest image asks fans to count the number of humans in the image, and while searching for humans, we found a few clues inside the image as well. The image suggests that the upcoming Redmi Note 7 will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
In terms of other specifications, the handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options along with 32GB and 64GB storage options.
At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. The company claims that the experience is elevated thanks to AI-backed software features. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.
You know what to do! Find the answer in this #ǝɟᴉ7ƃnɥʇ 7 and share in comments to win goodies. #RedmiNote7
Click https://t.co/bsTdPdLJLx and zoom in to find humans. pic.twitter.com/FK62OeV4g4
— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) February 17, 2019
