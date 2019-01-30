Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera Coming to India in February: Everything You Need to Need

Xiaomi India has been teasing the coming of the Redmi Note 7 for quite some time now. The company has confirmed that a 48MP camera phone will be heading to India very soon. Meanwhile, Xiaomi CEO at the China launch of the Redmi Note 7 revealed that Note 7 Pro with 48MP camera paired with a Sony sensor will go official next month. In case Xiaomi India changes its plans for the Redmi Note 7, the company could bring the Note 7 Pro to the country instead. Donovan Sung, global spokesperson & director of product management, Xiaomi has tweeted the image of the Redmi Note 7 confirming the company is keen to release the smartphone in international markets, most probably in early February.The Redmi Note 7 is priced at CNY 999 (Rs 10,500 approx) for the 3GB RAM variant with 32GB storage, CNY 1,199 (Rs 12,500 approx) for the 4GB RAM version with 64GB storage, and CNY 1,399 (Rs 14,500 approx) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage option. The smartphone is expected to go on sale from January 15 in China and will be made available in Twilight Gold, Fantasy Blue, and Bright Black colour options.The handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options along with 32GB and 64GB storage options.At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. The company claims that the experience is elevated thanks to AI-backed software features. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.