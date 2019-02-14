Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 With 48 Megapixel Camera Coming to India on February 28: Everything You Need to Know

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 7 in India on February 28. The Redmi Note 7 was first launched in China last month for a starting price of 999 yuan which roughly translates to Rs 10,500. This price is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage model. There are two more models too. The second variant of the Note 7 with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage sells for 1199 yuan, roughly translates to around Rs 12,400 while the top-end model of the phone with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage retails for 1399 yuan, roughly translates to Rs 14,500.The handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) LTPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 84 percent NTSC colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and 2.5D curved glass protection. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options along with 32GB and 64GB storage options.At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor. The company claims that the experience is elevated thanks to AI-backed software features. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4 support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and MIUI 9 based on Android Oreo.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.