Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Available via Open Sale in India: Here are all the Details
Just over a week back Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 7S, a new variant of the highly popular smartphone which features a 48-megapixel camera sensor at the back instead of the 12-megapixel. Today the company has announced that the handset will now be available through open sale on Flipkart and Mi.com.
Notably the new Note 7S is reportedly replacing the Note 7. It has been priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant.
The smartphone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dot-notch and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options coupled with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage. Both the variants include the option of adding a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for expanding the storage.
As mentioned above, the Redmi Note 7 came with a 12-megapixel sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor, but the company has now put a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, which originally featured on the Chinese version. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera and you get software features like artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the camera performance and includes features like portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition.
Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, P2i splash-resistant coating, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It will be offered in three colours including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue.
