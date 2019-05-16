Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
2-min read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S With 48-Megapixel Camera Launching in India on May 20 Confirms Manu Kumar Jain

In terms of specifications, there isn’t any information available online, but it seems that Redmi Note 7S could pack the latest Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G chipsets.

Md. Waquar Haider | News18.comwaquarhaider2

Updated:May 16, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
Chinesse smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 7S on May 20. The coming of Redmi Note 7S was confirmed by Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain via a tweet. In the tweet Jain mentioned, "India ?? #RedmiNote India ?? #48MP So we've decided to get you both! ?? #RedmiNote7S - An all-new SUPER Redmi Note for all our India Mi fans is coming! #48MPForEveryone unveils on 20th May. Mark your calendars!" Jain also shared a picture of the earth taken from a high altitude with “Redmi Note 7S 48MP Dual Camera” watermark on the bottom. Similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Redmi Note 7S is also likely to come with a dual rear camera setup. The phone could come as a superior option of the India Redmi Note 7 variant that arrived alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro earlier this year.




In terms of specifications, there isn’t any information available online, but it seems that Redmi Note 7S could pack the latest Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 730G chipsets, which are considerably superior than the Snapdragon 675 SoC seen on Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Additionally, With just hours after the launch, Xiaomi seems to have taken the challenge and made a quirky remark. A post by Xiaomi India posted on its social media channels says, “Congratulations, OnePlus! We heard about your new flagship. Regards, Flagship Killer 2.0.” Now that’s a bold claim. The word ‘flagship’ and the letter ‘K’ along with ‘2’ and ‘0’ have been highlighted which is clearly specifying the Redmi K20.

Just yesterday we had reported Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing confirming the name of its Redmi flagship to be the Redmi K20, which should be accompanied by the Redmi K20 Pro. While it was speculated that the company would launch this as the Poco F2 in India and other markets, it seems that might not be the case.

Mi India’s latest post, in a way, confirms that the company could launch the phone under the Redmi branding itself. And by the looks of it, it could very well go on to be the most affordable Snapdragon 855 equipped smartphone, which is right now is the OnePlus 7, priced at Rs 32,999.



