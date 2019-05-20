English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 660 Launched for Rs 10,990
The new Redmi Note 7S is the same phone as the Redmi Note 7 but now features a 48-megapixel sensor.
The new Redmi Note 7S is the same phone as the Redmi Note 7 but now features a 48-megapixel sensor.
Xiaomi has introduced yet another handset for the Indian market. The new Redmi Note 7S was announced today which is pretty much the same phone as the Redmi Note 7. The new 7S, features a better camera configuration but keeps the rest of the features and specifications same as the original.
The handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dot-notch and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options coupled with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage.
Both the variants include the option of adding a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for expanding the storage. The Redmi Note 7 came with a 12-megapixel sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor, but the company has now put a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, which originally featured on the Chinese version. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera and you get software features like artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the camera performance and includes features like portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition.
Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, P2i splash-resistant coating, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It will be offered in three colours including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue
The Redmi Note 7S will be available for Rs 10,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. It will be going on sale starting May 23 at 12PM across Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Homes while offline stores will sell the device from May 24.
The handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a dot-notch and is protected with Gorilla Glass 5. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options coupled with either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage.
Both the variants include the option of adding a microSD card slot (up to 256GB) for expanding the storage. The Redmi Note 7 came with a 12-megapixel sensor with a secondary 2-megapixel depth sensor, but the company has now put a 48-megapixel sensor paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, which originally featured on the Chinese version. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera and you get software features like artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the camera performance and includes features like portrait mode, smart beauty features, and scene recognition.
Rest of the features include a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support, a rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 5, P2i splash-resistant coating, Bluetooth 5.0, Infrared and dual-SIM support. It runs on Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10. It will be offered in three colours including Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue
The Redmi Note 7S will be available for Rs 10,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant. It will be going on sale starting May 23 at 12PM across Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Homes while offline stores will sell the device from May 24.
