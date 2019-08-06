Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Coming Soon, Will be More Powerful Than the Competition

After the successful launch of the Redmi Note 7 earlier this year, a top executive at the company has confirmed the next phone in the series — the Redmi Note 8. Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, in response to a Weibo post, said that the Redmi Note 8 is in the works and it will be much more powerful than the competition, as reported by a Chinese publication ITHomes.

Meanwhile, an unknown Redmi phone with model number M1906GT has allegedly been listed on China’s certification site, as per a report by MyDrivers. It’s still unclear whether the phone is the Redmi Note 8, the 64-megapixel Redmi smartphone that was expected to be detailed this week, or the gaming smartphone that was supposed to be powered by MediaTek’s new Helio G90T SoC. Xiaomi had earlier said it would be building a gaming smartphone on MediaTek's newly launched processor.

Xiaomi had recently announced that its Redmi Note 7 series had crossed the sales benchmark of 5 million units worldwide since the launch of the first smartphone in February this year. Redmi Note 7 was an instant hit due to its massive battery, new design, and a 48-megapixel camera. In the last one year, Redmi has launched a lot of affordable smartphones, including Redmi Note 7s and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

