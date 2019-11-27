Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Going on Sale Today: Price, Features, Offers and More

Xiaomi's newest offering, the Redmi Note 8 Pro will be available for purchase today at 12 noon via a flash sale. The handset was launched last month alongside the Redmi Note 8. Part of the new, 8th generation mid-range Redmi smartphones, the Redmi Note 8 Pro features four rear cameras, a waterdrop notch on full screen display, and competitive specifications in face of increased market competition. It is also the first handset to feature the new MediaTek Helio G90T chipset.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro sale starts at 12PM and customers can buy the handset from Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Launch offers include 10 percent instant discount when using Axis Bank debit and credit cards as well as no-cost EMI options. Airtel customers can get double data benefits when they recharge with Rs 249 or Rs 349 prepaid plan.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features the MediaTek Helio G90T gaming SoC, paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of native storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery to last through long gaming sessions, and even features 18W fast charging for quick charge access. The display is a 6.53-inch panel, with full HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The rear quad camera unit is placed to the central axis instead of the side, and features 64-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.9 lens. To the front, in the waterdrop notch, is a 20-megapixel f/2.0 camera unit. Like the Redmi Note 8, the Note 8 Pro comes with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, with an Android 10 update expected in the future. The device is available in black, red, blue and white, and is priced at Rs 14,999 (6GB + 64GB), Rs 15,999 (6GB + 128GB) and Rs 17,999 (8GB + 128GB).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.