Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 to go on Sale Today: Price, Features, Offers and More

Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 8 will be going on a flash sale today. Launched alongside the Redmi Note 8 Pro last month, the handset comes with a quad-camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel sensor. The handset will be going on sale starting at 12PM and customers can purchase the smartphone via Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

The Redmi Note 8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, along with 4GB or 6GB of memory, and 64GB or 128GB of native storage. The package is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and houses a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top. To the rear is a quad camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. To the front is a 13-megapixel camera with f/2.0 lens, and while the device runs on Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, an update to Android 10 is likely. The device will be available in crystal green and crystal blue colours, and is priced at Rs 9,999 (4GB + 64GB) and Rs 12,999 (6GB + 128GB).

Special sale offers include Airtel double data offer on Rs 249 and Rs 349 prepaid recharges, 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 500 on HDFC Bank debit cards, 5 percent instant cashback on HSBC Cashback card, and 5 percent discount up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit EMI transactions. These offers are valid if you purchase the smartphone from Amazon India. If you buy the Redmi Note 8 from Mi.com you can get up to 1120GB 4G data on Airtel.

