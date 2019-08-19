Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Will be Announced on August 29, Redmi 8 Also on the Cards

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has given a hint that the Redmi Note 8 unveiling could happen in China on August 29.

News18.com

Updated:August 19, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Will be Announced on August 29, Redmi 8 Also on the Cards
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has given a hint that the Redmi Note 8 unveiling could happen in China on August 29.
Loading...

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has been busy and while the company is bringing the Mi A3 to India this week, the Redmi sub-brand is ready to introduce yet another device. There have been speculations that the Redmi Note 8 will be launching soon. In fact, the handset recently got the 3C certification in China.

According to the latest report by Gizmochina, the Redmi Note 8 could make its debut in China on August 29. The company is apparently hosting an event where it will be unveiling a new 70-inch smart TV as well. Company CEO Lei Jun recently shared a poster for the upcoming Redmi TV launch on his Weibo page. He also went on to give a ‘thumbs up’ to a person in the comments section who had asked if the Redmi Note 8 will also be unveiled on the same day.

Successor to the Redmi Note 7, the upcoming Redmi Note 8 is claimed to offer “better camera capabilities, longer battery life, a higher screen-to-body ratio and a more comfortable feel.” Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, praised the Redmi Note 8 on Weibo a few days back and he is apparently already using the handset, as the post was made through the upcoming phone itself.

Xiaomi has been teasing 64-megapixel and 108-megapixel camera sensors, but there is no indication if either of the sensors will be used on the Note 8. The handset will also be accompanied by the Redmi 8 as a recent TENAA listing confirmed details of the smartphone. Expect the Redmi 8 to feature a 6.2 HD+ display with a Dot Drop notch, a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will also feature dual cameras, a fingerprint scanner at the back and a massive 5000mAh battery.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram