Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Will be Announced on August 29, Redmi 8 Also on the Cards

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has been busy and while the company is bringing the Mi A3 to India this week, the Redmi sub-brand is ready to introduce yet another device. There have been speculations that the Redmi Note 8 will be launching soon. In fact, the handset recently got the 3C certification in China.

According to the latest report by Gizmochina, the Redmi Note 8 could make its debut in China on August 29. The company is apparently hosting an event where it will be unveiling a new 70-inch smart TV as well. Company CEO Lei Jun recently shared a poster for the upcoming Redmi TV launch on his Weibo page. He also went on to give a ‘thumbs up’ to a person in the comments section who had asked if the Redmi Note 8 will also be unveiled on the same day.

Successor to the Redmi Note 7, the upcoming Redmi Note 8 is claimed to offer “better camera capabilities, longer battery life, a higher screen-to-body ratio and a more comfortable feel.” Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing, praised the Redmi Note 8 on Weibo a few days back and he is apparently already using the handset, as the post was made through the upcoming phone itself.

Xiaomi has been teasing 64-megapixel and 108-megapixel camera sensors, but there is no indication if either of the sensors will be used on the Note 8. The handset will also be accompanied by the Redmi 8 as a recent TENAA listing confirmed details of the smartphone. Expect the Redmi 8 to feature a 6.2 HD+ display with a Dot Drop notch, a 2.0GHz octa-core processor, up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will also feature dual cameras, a fingerprint scanner at the back and a massive 5000mAh battery.

