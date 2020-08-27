Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Becomes First MIUI Phone Recommended by Google for Enterprise Users

Redmi Note 9 Pro has been featured in Google’s latest list of Android Enterprise Recommended smartphones, marking a new milestone for Xiaomi. While Xiaomi phones have featured in Google’s recommendation list of smartphones for business users before, this is the first Xiaomi smartphone running on its custom MIUI interface to feature in the list of Google recommended devices. So far, Xiaomi phones featuring in the Android Enterprise Recommended devices list have included Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite and Mi A3, all of which run on Android One and not MIUI.

As a result, this marks a major milestone for Xiaomi, since this is the first time that Google has recommended a smartphone running on the custom MIUI interface for business users. Google has a set of requirements for devices to feature in its business recommended Android devices, including a streamlined interface and frequent software updates. According to Google, Android devices qualifying for this list will have to roll out all Android security updates within 90 days of them being released by Google. As a result, Xiaomi smartphone users purchasing the Redmi Note 9 Pro can expect regular and more frequent software updates on the device.

Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro was announced earlier this year by Xiaomi, and features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of internal storage. It houses a 6.67-inch full HD+ LCD display with a centrally placed punch hole for the 16MP front camera. To the rear, it houses a quad camera unit with 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and a 2MP depth sensing unit. The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11, with Xiaomi’s update roadmap showing a planned upgrade to MIUI 12 in September.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro also features a 5,020mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and is priced onward of Rs 13,999 in India. In India, the Redmi Note 9 Pro from Xiaomi features competition from other devices such as Samsung’s Galaxy M21, as well as the recently announced Moto G9.