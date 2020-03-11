Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro to Feature Snapdragon 720G Processor, 5,020mAh Battery

Xiaomi India is soon going to launch its new Redmi Note 9 series in India. While the company has teased a few features including a quad-camera setup, along with powerful performance and fast battery charging. We are expecting the company to launch the Note 9 and the Note 9 Pro at the scheduled online event on March 12.

There have been various leaks and rumours about the upcoming handsets, and one of them comes from popular tipster Ishan Agarwal. He suggests that the Note 9 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a punch-hole cutout and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is expected to be powered by the new Snapdragon 720G chipset which was announced earlier this year, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Can confirm the specs of #RedmiNote9Pro:

-Aurora Blue, Glacier White & Interstellar Black

-4GB+64GB & 6GB+128GB.

-6.67" FHD+ 20:9 LCD Gorrila Glass 5 Display

-16MP Punch Hole Front Camera

-48MP Main, 8MP Ultra-Wide, 5MP Macro & Depth Camera

-SD720G, 5020mAH Battery, 18W Charging pic.twitter.com/0yk5hWxEwm — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 9, 2020

The company has already confirmed the quad-camera setup at the back which could feature a 48-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a depth camera. The batter will be a large 5,020mAh unit, along with support for 18W fast charging. The handset is expected to come in three colours- Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black.

These specifications make the Note 9 Pro a slightly better proposition compared to its predecessor, the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Of course, the latter comes with a higher resolution primary sensor, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it is better.

