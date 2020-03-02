Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 With Quad-Camera Setup to Launch in India on March 12

Xiaomi India has just announced that it will be launching the all-new Redmi Note 9 in India next week. While the company has not confirmed, the launch event could be for both Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The two handsets would arrive as successors for the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro that launched in India back in October 2019.

The teaser for the upcoming launch seems to hint at a square camera module on the new Redmi Note 9. Xiaomi is probably taking inspiration from the likes of the iPhone 11 Pro and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, but with four cameras. A dedicated page on Mi.com and Amazon India suggests that the handset(s) will come with a fast processor and charging speeds along with a premium design. The company has also posted a video highlighting the history of the Redmi Note series in India and how the new Redmi Note 9 series will ‘continue the legacy.’

Considering the fact that Realme is launching the Realme 6 series in the coming few days, we are assuming that the new Redmi Note 9 series will also come 90Hz refresh rate displays. Xiaomi had also announced its partnership with Qualcomm in January to launch one of the first phones to be equipped with the Snapdragon 720G processor. The new Redmi Note 9 could be that first smartphone. The company is also expected to keep the pricing of the new smartphone similar to last year's Redmi Note 8 series.