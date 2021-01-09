Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T, Redmi 9T Launched Globally: Check Price, Specifications & More

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 9T and the Redmi 9T globally as the company's latest Redmi-series smartphones. The two smartphones come as the Chinese manufacturer's lower mid-range and mid-range offerings. The Redmi Note 9T comes as a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi Note 9 5G that is being sold in China, and the Redmi 9T comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched as the Redmi 9 Power in India last month. Alongside the new Redmi smartphones, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Smart Clock and Mi 360 Secutiy Camera 2K Pro to expand its IoT foothold.

The Redmi Note 9T has been priced at EUR 229 (roughly Rs 20,500) onwards for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs 24,100) in Europe. Both the variants of the Redmi Note 9T will be available in Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple colour options for purchase, starting from January 11. The Redmi 9T, on the other hand has been priced at EUR 159 onwards (roughly Rs 14,300) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and EUR 189 (roughly Rs 22,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 9T features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch design. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone has a triple rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Redmi Note 9T houses a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Redmi Note 9T comes with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options which are expandable to up to 256GB via a microSD card. The Redmi Note 9T has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

The Redmi 9T, on the other hand, runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the Redmi 9T comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is a quad rear camera setup on the Redmi 9T that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is an 8-megapixel front camera on the Redmi 9T for selfies.

The Redmi 9T also comes with 64GB and 128GB of storage options, expandable till up to 512GB via a microSD card. There is a 6,000mAh battery on-board that supports 18W fast charging and wired reverse charging.