Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T Spotted in Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC

Xiaomi may be planning to bring its Redmi Note 9T smartphone soon. The smartphone has allegedly been listed on Geekbench, hinting at the upcoming smartphone's possible specifications. The Redmi Note 9T is expected to launch globally as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 9 5G that was launched in China last month. The Redmi Note 9 5G sold in China carries the model number M2007J22C, while the Redmi Note 9T model spotted on Geekbench has been listed with model number M2007J22G.

The Geekbench listing of the Xiaomi M200722G is being associated with the Redmi Note 9T as the smartphone was recently spotted with the same model number of Thailand's NBTC certification site and also on Malaysia's SRIM certification site. The Geekbench listing further suggests that the smartphone will run on Android 10 and will pack only 4GB of RAM. The China model of the Redmi Note 9 5G comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options as well. A 4GB RAM option is not available in China. The listing also hints that the purported Redmi Note 9T may be powered by an ARM MT6853T chipset, which is the same processor the Redmi Note 9 5G was listed with when it was spotted on Geekbench prior to the launch. This, in a way, indicates that the Redmi Note 9T may have the MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, as the Redmi Note 9 5G is also powered by the same.

The Geekbench listing does not reveal anything else about the said Xiaomi smartphone. There is no word from Xiaomi about the upcoming smartphone.