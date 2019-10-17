Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Xiaomi Redmi Note Smartphone Series Crosses 100 Million Shipment Milestone

Xiaomi had launched the first-ever Redmi Note series smartphone in March 2014 to target the price-sensitive budget smartphone market.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 17, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
Image for Representation (Image: Twitter/ Manu Jain)

Xiaomi’s popular sub-brand Redmi has crossed the 100 million shipment mark for its Note series of smartphones. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that it has sold more than 100 million Redmi Note devices globally since the launch of the line-up in 2014. Xiaomi India’s managing director Manu Kumar Jain also wrote on Twitter about the feat achieved by the company’s Redmi Note series. “100 MILLION #RedmiNote users.” Jain’s tweet read. “Mi fans, happy to share: we have crossed #100Million mark for our #Redmi Note series globally!” he added. The company has launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphone in India, with prices starting Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi had launched the first-ever Redmi Note series smartphone, called Redmi Note, in March 2014 to target the budget smartphone market. The series was especially successful in price-sensitive markets like India and China. The latest units in the series are the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. Both the phones were launched in China in August and are set to formally enter the Indian market on October 16. The Redmi Note 8 Pro features an Helio G90T SoC, quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor, 4,500mAh battery, and a 20-megapixel front sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro, the latest addition to the Redmi smartphone line-up in India with three variants available. The 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The top spec 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
