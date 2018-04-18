English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi S2 A Budget Smartphone With Dual Camera, Face Recognition to Launch in India
The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is expected to offer an 18:9 display aspect ratio with 12MP + 5MP cameras, and may be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC.
Xiaomi to Launch 'Redmi S2' A Budget Smartphone With Dual Camera, Face Recognition in India (Image: News18.com)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is planning to launch Redmi S2 – an entry-level smartphone with dual rear cameras and Face Unlock feature in India and China. Going by the specifications obtained by XDA Developers, Xiaomi Redmi S2 could be a slightly higher-end variant of Redmi Note 5. Expected to be called the Redmi S2, the device will boast of some premium features aimed at the budget segment.
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi A1 Not Discontinued; To Return For Sale in India Soon
The upcoming entry-level Redmi phone will be powered by the same processor as the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is the Snapdragon 625 chipset. The Redmi S2 may come in only one variant with a storage capacity of 16GB only, coupled with either 2GB or 3GB RAM and is expected to house a 3,080mAh battery. The smartphone may either include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 or 12-megapixel OmniVision OV12A10 sensor as the primary sensor. While it may include a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 as the secondary sensor. On the front panel, the Redmi S2 is expected to come packed with a single camera set up with a 5-megapixel. Like many Xiaomi smartphones, this one too will run Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box.
Also Read: Samsung Most Trusted Brand, Apple in Top 5: Report
Xiaomi is expected to launch Mi A1 successor, the Mi A2 aka the Mi 6X in coming days in India. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. It will sport a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160) display. The Mi 6X is expected to ship in three configurations with 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. It is also expected to pack a 2910mAh battery and measure 158.88x75.54x7.3mm. The phone is expected to feature a dual lens setup with one 12megapixel unit and the other 20megapixel module. Both sensors are expected to come with an aperture of f/1.8 to make it a better lowlight camera. When launched the Mi A2 is expected to continue with the same pricing strategy as the previous iteration of the Mi A1.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
Also Read: Xiaomi Mi A1 Not Discontinued; To Return For Sale in India Soon
The upcoming entry-level Redmi phone will be powered by the same processor as the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is the Snapdragon 625 chipset. The Redmi S2 may come in only one variant with a storage capacity of 16GB only, coupled with either 2GB or 3GB RAM and is expected to house a 3,080mAh battery. The smartphone may either include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 or 12-megapixel OmniVision OV12A10 sensor as the primary sensor. While it may include a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 as the secondary sensor. On the front panel, the Redmi S2 is expected to come packed with a single camera set up with a 5-megapixel. Like many Xiaomi smartphones, this one too will run Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box.
Also Read: Samsung Most Trusted Brand, Apple in Top 5: Report
Xiaomi is expected to launch Mi A1 successor, the Mi A2 aka the Mi 6X in coming days in India. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor. It will sport a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160) display. The Mi 6X is expected to ship in three configurations with 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage, 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage. It is also expected to pack a 2910mAh battery and measure 158.88x75.54x7.3mm. The phone is expected to feature a dual lens setup with one 12megapixel unit and the other 20megapixel module. Both sensors are expected to come with an aperture of f/1.8 to make it a better lowlight camera. When launched the Mi A2 is expected to continue with the same pricing strategy as the previous iteration of the Mi A1.
Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- [In Pics] OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Revealed by OnePlus CEO; Company Hints at Water Resistant Make
- Ishant Starts Preparation for Eng Series With Five-for on County Debut
- Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Kalank: Madhuri-Sanjay To Reunite On Screen Along With Alia, Varun, Sonakshi and Aditya
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23