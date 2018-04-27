English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi S2, Mi Pad 4 Spotted: Price, Specifications And More
ANother Xiaomi budget device is in the making as per reports and it might make its way to India too.
Representative Image. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)
Xiaomi Redmi S2 seems to be the Xiaomi's next-in-line device based on the recent spottings. The Xiaomi smartphone was first spotted on TENAA earlier this week, following which, the device has now been listed on China's certification website. Though none of the specifications of the smartphone have been revealed to date, the listing ensures that the smartphone is nearing its launch in Xiaomi's home country. It addition to the Redmi S2, reports of a Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 have also surfaced on the Internet.
As listed on TENAA, Xiaomi's Redmi S2 is expected to sport a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a 1440x720 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It might be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and come in three memory options, including a 2GB/16GB option, one 3GB/32GB option and another 4GB/64GB variant. It is expected to run Xiaomi's own custom UI - MIUI on top of Android 8.1.0 Oreo.
As for its optics, the Redmi S2 is expected to sport a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 secondary sensor. In addition, the camera setup will include an LED flash and a PDAF lens. At the front, the smartphone is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
Also read: iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
While Xiaomi has not officially confirmed anything about the smartphone as of now, reports mention the listing of the smartphone on China's official 3C website. Other reports also suggest that the smartphone might make its way to India as well. The smartphone is expected to be a mid-range device by Xiaomi.
Xiaomi Mi Pad 4
Another report claims that Xiaomi is also in the process of making the Mi Pad 4, a tablet PC which might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and run on a 6,000 mAh battery. Other specifications listed in the report includes a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture for the camera at the back and a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 sensor with f/2.0 aperture at the front.
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
Also Watch
As listed on TENAA, Xiaomi's Redmi S2 is expected to sport a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a 1440x720 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It might be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and come in three memory options, including a 2GB/16GB option, one 3GB/32GB option and another 4GB/64GB variant. It is expected to run Xiaomi's own custom UI - MIUI on top of Android 8.1.0 Oreo.
As for its optics, the Redmi S2 is expected to sport a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 secondary sensor. In addition, the camera setup will include an LED flash and a PDAF lens. At the front, the smartphone is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
Also read: iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Review: You Won't Mind Paying Rs 67,490 For A Cause And A Red Hot iPhone
While Xiaomi has not officially confirmed anything about the smartphone as of now, reports mention the listing of the smartphone on China's official 3C website. Other reports also suggest that the smartphone might make its way to India as well. The smartphone is expected to be a mid-range device by Xiaomi.
Xiaomi Mi Pad 4
Another report claims that Xiaomi is also in the process of making the Mi Pad 4, a tablet PC which might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and run on a 6,000 mAh battery. Other specifications listed in the report includes a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture for the camera at the back and a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 sensor with f/2.0 aperture at the front.
Watch: Apple iPhone 8 Product Red | The Hot Red iPhone at Rs 67,490 | Feature
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Iniesta Confirms Barcelona Exit at the End of the Season
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- All About Bo-Tai: Zorawar Kalra Breaks The Mold Again With New Contemporary Thai Restaurant And Bar
- Donald Trump Says 'Lobbying' Against USA's 2026 World Cup Bid Would be Shameful
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Product Red Available in India Today At Rs 67,490: Here's All You Need To Know