Xiaomi Redmi S2 Selfie Phone to Launch in India on June 7 As Redmi Y2: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Xiaomi has teased the launch of the new Redmi handset through its social media channels in India.
Xiaomi Redmi S2 Selfie Phone to Launch in India on June 7 As Redmi Y2: Expected Price, Specifications And More (Image: AliExpress)
Redmi S2 which was launched in China last week is expected to launch in India on June 7 as Redmi Y2, successor to the Redmi Y1. New Redmi handset was seen in the teaser by Xiaomi in various social media channels, though not many details were revealed. The company's Twitter handle has released a graphics teaser showing a top part of a smartphone with LED flash and confirmed to launch it on June 7. The company is using hashtags like #FindYourSelfie and #RealYou to highlight the alphabet "Y" in the teaser. It is believed that Xiaomi might rebrand the recently unveiled Redmi S2 as Redmi Y2 in India. The Redmi Y2 is likely to be the successor of the Redmi Y1. Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be offered in two variants – the one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant that will be priced at RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,800).
The Xiaomi Redmi S2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. Like many devices in 2018, the S2 offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC that is a tried and tested chipset among many budget smartphones.
The Redmi S2 comes with dual camera setup at the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Both the cameras work in tandem to produce bokeh effect photos. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel AI-powered front camera which comes with a dedicated portrait mode as well. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is loaded with a 3,080mAh battery as well and comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, and face unlocks feature too. Moving on to connectivity, the Redmi Y2 will support Wi-Fi 802/11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, micro USB 2.0, an IR blaster and 4G VoLTE.
Every step in your life is defined by a selfie. Find yourself, #FindYourSelfie— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) May 14, 2018
The BEST selfie smartphone is arriving soon. pic.twitter.com/OeQaSAI4TZ
