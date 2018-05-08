English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi S2 to be The Best Selfie Camera Phone by Xiaomi as Per Teaser
Xiaomi Redmi S2 is set to launch on May 10 and here is what we know about it to date.
Xiaomi Redmi S2 (Image: AliExpress)
Following the recent teasers of Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone, the Redmi S2, another teaser of the device has emerged on Chinese website Weibo. This time, the teaser claims that the Redmi S2 will be the best Xiaomi selfie phone till date. The phone is set to debut in the Chinese market on May 10. In addition to the launch in China, the smartphone may soon make its way to the other markets, including India, judging from its recent listing on AliExpress.
All the earlier teasers surrounding the smartphone displayed the back of the device. The recent official teaser now flaunts the front of the Redmi S2 with a large front-facing camera sensor along with a soft LED flash. The teaser also shows thin bezels around the display of the smartphone, which hint at an 18:9 aspect ratio for the same. As per another teaser, the Redmi S2, poised to be the first phone in the Redmi S series, will come with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with automatic HDR. The phone is also expected to come with AI powering its portrait mode and beautification mode.
Redmi S2 Teaser. (Image: Weibo)
Also read: Apple iPhone X 'Plus' With Triple Lens Camera Set For 2019 Launch: Report
The Redmi S2 listing on the AliExpress reveals much more about the smartphone. As per the listing, the Redmi S2 will sport a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a 1440x720 pixels resolution. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and will come in 2GB/ 3GB/ 4GB RAM options along with 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB inbuilt storage options. The device will sport a dual SIM slot in addition to a dedicated microSD slot. It will be backed by a 3080 mAh battery.
On the optics front, it will sport a dual camera setup at the back and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. In addition, it will also sport a fingerprint sensor at the back. The listing mentions a price range of $165.99 (~Rs 11,000) to $193.99 (~Rs 13,000) for the Redmi S2.
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review: Best Bang For Your Buck at Rs 13,999
