Xiaomi Redmi S2 to Launch on May 10 With Dual Rear Cameras, Face Recognition: Report

Xiaomi is expected to be gearing up to announce the Redmi S2 smartphone on May 10 in China. After confirming the launch date of the smartphone via a poster, the company has come up with one more poster. According to recent poster obtained by MyDrivers, Redmi S2 is seen in pink colour with a design similar to current Redmi phones. The smartphone has a flat back, fingerprint sensor on the top and Mi branding at the bottom. As per the poster, the Redmi S2 will feature a metal back with antenna lines at the top and bottom bezel. Ther also lies dual rear cameras which are vertically aligned below the antenna lines. As for Redmi S2 price, the report suggests the device will cost under CNY 1,000 at launch, though it is not clear which RAM + storage variant this price tag is for.As listed on TENAA, Xiaomi's Redmi S2 is expected to sport a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a 1440x720 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It might be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and come in three memory options, including a 2GB/16GB option, one 3GB/32GB option and another 4GB/64GB variant. It is expected to run Xiaomi's own custom UI - MIUI on top of Android 8.1.0 Oreo.As for its optics, the Redmi S2 is expected to sport a dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX486 primary sensor and a 5-megapixel Samsung S5K5E8 secondary sensor. In addition, the camera setup will include an LED flash and a PDAF lens. At the front, the smartphone is expected to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.