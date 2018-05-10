English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500
The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is loaded with a 3,080mAh battery as well and comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, and face unlock feature too.
Xiaomi Redmi S2 (Image: AliExpress)
Xiaomi which has been advertising itself as the No.1 smartphone brand in India has launched a budget smartphone in China that will cost RMB 999 (Rs 10,500 approximately). The new budget smartphone is called the Xiaomi Redmi S2. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 will be offered in two variants – the one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant that will be priced at RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 13,800). The smartphone is expected to launch in India soon, and we can expect them to be here as early as June 2018.
The Xiaomi Redmi S2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. Like many devices in 2018, the S2 offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC that is a tried and tested chipset among many budget smartphones.
The Redmi S2 comes with dual camera setup at the back, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Both the cameras work in tandem to produce bokeh effect photos. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel AI-powered front camera which comes with a dedicated portrait mode as well. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 is loaded with a 3,080mAh battery as well and comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back, and face unlock feature too.
