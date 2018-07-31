Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Flash Sale at 12 pm: Here is All You Need to Know

Just as Honor India has put up the first-ever sale of its recently launched smartphone, the Honor 9N, Xiaomi has also listed its latest budget offering up for sale today in India. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is up for grabs on both Mi.com as well as Amazon India. The Redmi Y1 successor comes in two storage variants, with one of them offering a 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM and another with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The variants are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.As for the offers, buyers can avail a 10 percent instant cashback through EMI payments through Citi Bank Credit card. In addition, Amazon is offering a flat Rs 500 cashback as Amazon Pay Balance. Airtel users can avail Rs 1000 instant cashback along with up to 240GB of free 4G data.The Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.The device will be available in three colour options – Dark Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold.