Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, 4A Series to go on Flash Sale at 12pm: Everything You Need to Know

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and Mi TV will go on another flash sale today. The Redmi Y2 sale will be held on Amazon India and Mi.com, while the Mi TVs will become available via Flipkart and Mi.com. The sale will include the 55 inch 4K Mi LED Smart TV 4 and Mi LED Smart TV 4A series which includes Full HD 43 inch LED TV and HD Ready 32 inch televisions.Xiaomi Redmi Y2 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The company also offers a variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs 12,999. The Mi TV 4 price is Rs. 44,999 and the model has a 55-inch 4K display. The Mi TV 4A price in India stands at Rs. 13,999 for the 32-inch model with HD screen, and Rs. 22,999 for the variant with the 43-inch full-HD panel. All the three TV models are available with an extra five percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users, and can also be purchased with EMI options.The Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.Xiaomi Mi TV 4, the smart TV by Xiaomi boasts of a bezel-less frame with just 4.9 mm thickness, a 4K HDR picture quality and a Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio Quality. In terms of specifications, The Mi TV 4 will come in a 4.9mm thin frame, which as per Xiaomi, makes it the World’s thinnest LED TV. The TV sports a frameless design around a 55-inch display that offers 4K HDR picture quality. It is powered by an Amlogic 64 bit Quad-core processor with Mali-T830 Graphics processor. The memory offering on the Mi TV 4 includes a 2GB RAM along with an 8GB internal storage. The connectivity options on the TV are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0 along with 3HDMI and 2USB (3.0 + 2.0) ports.Xiaomi has especially enabled the Mi TV 4 with PatchWall for the Indian market which claims to offer 500,000 hours of content across 15 Indian languages through Xiaomi’s own UI. Xiaomi is also introducing the Mi Remote along with the TV, which claims to work across multiple devices like the Set-Top Box, TV and others, eliminating the need for multiple remotes.Xiaomi TV 4A, 43-inch Mi TV 4A features a full-HD display with a 1920x1080 pixels resolution with 178-degree viewing angle and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Mi TV 4A is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor, coupled with Mali-T450 GPU and carries a 1GB RAM along with 8GB of internal storage.Connectivity options on the TV include three USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI (one ARC) ports, an Ethernet port, an AV component port, one S/PDIF audio port, an antenna port, a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Wi-Fi support.In terms of the Audio output, the Mi TV 4A (43-inch) comes with two 10W speakers and also supports DTS-HD. The TV wil ship along with Xiaomi’ own 11-button Mi Remote which features voice control and can be used to control a set-top box along with the TV.