Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Sale Today at 12 pm: Here Are The Details

Xiaomi’s youth-centric budget offering, the Redmi Y2 is going on sale today at 12 pm on both Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi Y2 comes in two variants: a 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 9,999; and a 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant which sells for Rs 12,999. However, in this sale, only the 3GB RAM (32GB storage) variant will be made available. The Airtel users can avail a cashback of Rs. 1800 and up to 240GB data free with the device. Alongside the Redmi Y2, Xiaomi will also bring its Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A on sale. The Mi TV 4 price in India is set at Rs. 44,999 for the 55-inch 4K model, whereas the Mi TV 4A is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 32-inch model that sports an HD display and Rs. 22,999 for the variant with a 43-inch full-HD panel.The Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 boasts of a bezel-less frame with just 4.9 mm thickness, a 4K HDR picture quality and a Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio Quality. In terms of specifications, The Mi TV 4 will come in a 4.9mm thin frame, which as per Xiaomi, makes it the World’s thinnest LED TV. The TV sports a frameless design around a 55-inch display that offers 4K HDR picture quality. It is powered by an Amlogic 64 bit Quad-core processor with Mali-T830 Graphics processor. The memory offering on the Mi TV 4 includes a 2GB RAM along with an 8GB internal storage. The connectivity options on the TV are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0 along with 3HDMI and 2USB (3.0 + 2.0) ports.Mi TV 4A features a full-HD display with a 1920x1080 pixels resolution with 178-degree viewing angle and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Mi TV 4A is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor, coupled with Mali-T450 GPU and carries a 1GB RAM along with 8GB of internal storage.Connectivity options on the TV include three USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI (one ARC) ports, an Ethernet port, an AV component port, one S/PDIF audio port, an antenna port, a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Wi-Fi support.In terms of the Audio output, the Mi TV 4A (43-inch) comes with two 10W speakers and also supports DTS-HD. The TV wil ship along with Xiaomi’ own 11-button Mi Remote which features voice control and can be used to control a set-top box along with the TV.