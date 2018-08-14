English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Sale Today at 12 pm: Here Are The Details
The Redmi Y2 comes in two variants: a 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 9,999; and a 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant which sells for Rs 12,999.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Sale Today at 12 pm: Here Are The Details (image: News18.com)
Loading...
Xiaomi’s youth-centric budget offering, the Redmi Y2 is going on sale today at 12 pm on both Amazon and Mi.com. The Redmi Y2 comes in two variants: a 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 9,999; and a 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant which sells for Rs 12,999. However, in this sale, only the 3GB RAM (32GB storage) variant will be made available. The Airtel users can avail a cashback of Rs. 1800 and up to 240GB data free with the device. Alongside the Redmi Y2, Xiaomi will also bring its Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A on sale. The Mi TV 4 price in India is set at Rs. 44,999 for the 55-inch 4K model, whereas the Mi TV 4A is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 32-inch model that sports an HD display and Rs. 22,999 for the variant with a 43-inch full-HD panel.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV specifications:
The Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 boasts of a bezel-less frame with just 4.9 mm thickness, a 4K HDR picture quality and a Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio Quality. In terms of specifications, The Mi TV 4 will come in a 4.9mm thin frame, which as per Xiaomi, makes it the World’s thinnest LED TV. The TV sports a frameless design around a 55-inch display that offers 4K HDR picture quality. It is powered by an Amlogic 64 bit Quad-core processor with Mali-T830 Graphics processor. The memory offering on the Mi TV 4 includes a 2GB RAM along with an 8GB internal storage. The connectivity options on the TV are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0 along with 3HDMI and 2USB (3.0 + 2.0) ports.
Mi TV 4A features a full-HD display with a 1920x1080 pixels resolution with 178-degree viewing angle and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Mi TV 4A is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor, coupled with Mali-T450 GPU and carries a 1GB RAM along with 8GB of internal storage.
Connectivity options on the TV include three USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI (one ARC) ports, an Ethernet port, an AV component port, one S/PDIF audio port, an antenna port, a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Wi-Fi support.
In terms of the Audio output, the Mi TV 4A (43-inch) comes with two 10W speakers and also supports DTS-HD. The TV wil ship along with Xiaomi’ own 11-button Mi Remote which features voice control and can be used to control a set-top box along with the TV.
Also Watch
Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV specifications:
The Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.
Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4 boasts of a bezel-less frame with just 4.9 mm thickness, a 4K HDR picture quality and a Dolby+DTS Cinema Audio Quality. In terms of specifications, The Mi TV 4 will come in a 4.9mm thin frame, which as per Xiaomi, makes it the World’s thinnest LED TV. The TV sports a frameless design around a 55-inch display that offers 4K HDR picture quality. It is powered by an Amlogic 64 bit Quad-core processor with Mali-T830 Graphics processor. The memory offering on the Mi TV 4 includes a 2GB RAM along with an 8GB internal storage. The connectivity options on the TV are Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.0 along with 3HDMI and 2USB (3.0 + 2.0) ports.
Mi TV 4A features a full-HD display with a 1920x1080 pixels resolution with 178-degree viewing angle and a 60Hz refresh rate. The Mi TV 4A is powered by a quad-core Amlogic processor, coupled with Mali-T450 GPU and carries a 1GB RAM along with 8GB of internal storage.
Connectivity options on the TV include three USB 2.0 ports, three HDMI (one ARC) ports, an Ethernet port, an AV component port, one S/PDIF audio port, an antenna port, a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as Wi-Fi support.
In terms of the Audio output, the Mi TV 4A (43-inch) comes with two 10W speakers and also supports DTS-HD. The TV wil ship along with Xiaomi’ own 11-button Mi Remote which features voice control and can be used to control a set-top box along with the TV.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Avengers Infinity War Actors Had no Idea About the Ending, Says Producer
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- Shoe Dog: The First Steps of The Nike Shoe Tech we See Today
- Kajal Aggarwal's Kiki Challenge With Bellamkonda Sreenivas Shouldn't Be Missed; Watch Video
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...