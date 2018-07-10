English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Sale on Amazon at 12 PM Today: Here is How to Buy
The base model, which offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM with the 64GB internal storage variant costs Rs 12,999.
Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Sale on Amazon at 12 PM: Here is How to Buy (image: News18.com)
Xiaomi Redmi Y2, the new selfie-centric smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer is all set to go on sale today on Amazon India website at 12 pm. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The base model, which offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM with the 64GB internal storage variant costs Rs 12,999. In terms of offers, ICICI credit and debit cardholders will get an instant discount of Rs 500. Besides that, Airtel customers who buy the device will get an instant cashback of Rs 1,800 and up to 240GB free 4G data.
In terms of specifications, the Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.
Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
In terms of specifications, the Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.
Also Watch: Honor 7C Review | Premium Looks in a Budget
Also Watch
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Harmanpreet Kaur Removed as DSP by Punjab Police in Fake Degree Row
- BCCI vs CoA: Treasurer Questions Saba Karim's England Tour
- Ghoul Trailer: Military Interrogation Gets Supernatural in Gleefully Chilling Netflix's First Indian Horror Series
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- Shyamoli Sanghi On Being Called Indian Hannah Montana, Need to Experiment With Different Genres And More