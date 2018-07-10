Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Sale on Amazon at 12 PM Today: Here is How to Buy

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, the new selfie-centric smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer is all set to go on sale today on Amazon India website at 12 pm. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The base model, which offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM with the 64GB internal storage variant costs Rs 12,999. In terms of offers, ICICI credit and debit cardholders will get an instant discount of Rs 500. Besides that, Airtel customers who buy the device will get an instant cashback of Rs 1,800 and up to 240GB free 4G data.In terms of specifications, the Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.