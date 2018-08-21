Xiaomi Redmi Y2 to go on Sale Today Via Amazon India: Price, Specifications And More

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, the new selfie-centric smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer is all set to go on sale today on Amazon India website at 12 pm. The Redmi Y1 successor comes in two storage variants, with one of them offering a 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM and another with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The variants are priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. As for the offers, ICICI Bank credit card holders get a 10% instant discount on the smartphone when bought using the EMI option. HDFC Bank credit card holders can get a 5% instant discount on the device through the EMI option.The Redmi Y2 features a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a tall 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor and packs a 3,080 mAh battery. The device houses a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. Further, it has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front with supports features such as AI Portrait Mode, AI Smart Beauty, Front HDR, and Face Unlock. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 also supports Group Portrait selfie mode. Redmi Y2 dual rear cameras come with large 1.25-micron pixels for better for low-light photography, claims Xiaomi. Redmi Y2 runs MIUI 9.5, which is based on Android Oreo.The device will be available in three colour options – Dark Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold