Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Launched with 32MP Front Camera, Two Variants Priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Y3 in India today. The budget smartphone from Redmi comes in at a notch above the Redmi 7, which was also launched at the same event in New Delhi. The Redmi Y3 is a slightly different take on the budget smartphone space, and offers similar specifications with a different camera configuration. It also looks highly identical to the Redmi 7, and to justify the difference in pricing, offers higher memory and native storage configuration in its top variant.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Y3 is powered by the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with options for 3GB or 4GB of memory, and 32GB or 64GB of native storage. The highlight of the smartphone is its 32MP selfie camera, featuring a significant bump up from the previous generation Redmi Y2. Alongside the new sensor, the Redmi Y3 also includes an AI Beautify feature, along with Auto HDR. It also features a 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera setup, with Google Lens integration. It also includes a 4,000mAh battery pack, and a 6.26-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Redmi Y3 is available in two variants, with the 3GB and 32GB variant priced at Rs 9,999, and the 4GB and 64GB variant priced at Rs 11,999. Those looking to pick up the Y3 can do so from April 30, and the two variants will be available in three colours — Elegant Blue, Bold Red and Prime Black.