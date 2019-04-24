Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to Launch Alongside Redmi 7 Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications More

The Redmi 7 was launched in at CNY 699 (Rs 7,200 approximately) for the 2 GB RAM/16 GB storage variant, while its 3 GB RAM/ 32 GB storage is priced at CNY 799 (Rs 8,300 approximately).

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 10:16 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 to Launch Alongside Redmi 7 Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Price, Specifications More
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphones Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7 in India today. The event will begin at 12pm (noon) IST and it will be livestreamed on the company's social handles as well as its official website. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has teased some of the features that it is planning to include in the device. The highlight of the device is likely to be the 32-megapixel camera sensor in the front for selfies that Xiaomi has revealed as part of the teasers.

The Redmi Y3 price in India can be expected to be similar to the company's previous Redmi Y-series handsets - the Redmi Y2 ₹ 9,499 was launched starting at Rs. 9,999 last year, while the Redmi Y1 ₹ 9,999 was launched starting at Rs. 8,999 the year before that. The Redmi Y3 is expected to be a big upgrade over its predecessor, the Redmi Y2. Besides featuring a 32MP selfie camera, a big upgrade over 16MP selfie camera in the Redmi Y2, the phone is expected to sport a waterdrop notch screen – something common in 2019 budget smartphones.

As for the pricing, the Redmi 7 was launched in at CNY 699 (Rs 7,200 approximately) for the 2 GB RAM/16 GB storage variant, while its 3 GB RAM/ 32 GB storage is priced at CNY 799 (Rs 8,300 approximately). Another 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model was launched in the market, which was priced at CNY 999, which translated to about Rs 10,300 in Indian rupees. The Redmi 7 has already made its debut in China and a 6.26-inch HD+ 1520x720 resolution display with Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the Snapdragon 632 processor paired with up either 2GB, 3GB or 4GB of RAM. There’s a dual camera at the back with 12-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera to take selfies. The handset also features a 4,000mAh battery and a layer of P2i hydrophobic coating to offer splash-resistance. The handset was announced in three colours, including Comet Blue, Luna Red and Eclipse Black.
