Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Vs Realme 3 Pro: Which is The Best Android Phone Under Rs 15,000?

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched the successor of Redmi Y2 named Redmi Y3 in India today. The Redmi Y3 will go on sale on April 30 and will be available across mi.com, Amazon India and offline stores. The Redmi Y3 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and goes up to Rs 11,999 for its 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. At this price point, the device will be directly competing with recently launched Realme 3 Pro. Realme 3 Pro will be available on Flipkart and Realme's own online store from April 29 for Rs. 13,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage), and Rs. 16,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage). There are two launch offers -- one from HDFC Bank that offers flat Rs. 1,000 off for transactions from the bank's cards and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs 5,300.The Redmi Y3 packs a 6.26-inch display with dot notch screen, 19:9 aspect ratio, and screen resolution of 1520x720p. On the hardware front, the Redmi Y3 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the software front, the Redmi Y3 runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie.In terms of optics, the Redmi Y3 bears a dual rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size, while the secondary camera has a 2-megapixel depth-sensing sensor. On the front, the Redmi Y3 bears a 32-megapixel selfie camera with EIS, auto HDR, and an AI portrait mode. The Redmi Y3 offers 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage, depending on the variant, expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) with its own dedicated card slot. Connectivity options on the Redmi Y3 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It sports a 4,000mAh battery.Realme 3 Pro offers a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a dewdrop notch. It has a Snapdragon 710 SoC and an Adreno 616 GPU. It houses a 4,045mAh battery and runs Color OS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie.There are three variants of Realme 3 Pro -- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. Realme 3 Pro has a 16-MP primary sensor with a 5-MP secondary sensor as part of the dual rear camera setup. It supports expandable storage via a microSD card (up to 256GB). It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and uses a Micro-USB port for charging. It ships with a 20W VOOC 3.0 charger in the box.