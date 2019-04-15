SPONSORED BY
News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in India on April 24: Here Are The Details
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in India on April 24: Here Are The Details
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has now confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Y-series smartphone, tipped to be the Redmi Y3, will be launched on April 24 in India. Moreover, Xiaomi's revelation on Twitter has also confirmed that the device will pack a 32-megapixel front camera. The company has also sent out media invites, which states that the Redmi Y3's launch event will kick off at 12:00pm IST. The design of the invite reveals that the upcoming Redmi Y-series phone will have a u-shaped waterdrop notch on the front. This notch will house a 32MP selfie camera.




At the back, the Redmi Y3 is tipped to feature the same dual-rear camera setup of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. The phone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 632 SoC, Full HD+ display and MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. Complete specifications of the smartphone will be available on the launch date.

In a previous tweet, the company teased that the Redmi Y3 will also pack a large battery. There is no word on the battery capacity or support for fast charging, but rumours suggest that the Redmi Y3 might pack a 4,000mAh battery.

