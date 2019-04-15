English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in India on April 24: Here Are The Details
At the back, the Redmi Y3 is tipped to feature the same dual-rear camera setup of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.
Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in India on April 24: Here Are The Details
Loading...
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has now confirmed that the upcoming Redmi Y-series smartphone, tipped to be the Redmi Y3, will be launched on April 24 in India. Moreover, Xiaomi's revelation on Twitter has also confirmed that the device will pack a 32-megapixel front camera. The company has also sent out media invites, which states that the Redmi Y3's launch event will kick off at 12:00pm IST. The design of the invite reveals that the upcoming Redmi Y-series phone will have a u-shaped waterdrop notch on the front. This notch will house a 32MP selfie camera.
At the back, the Redmi Y3 is tipped to feature the same dual-rear camera setup of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. The phone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 632 SoC, Full HD+ display and MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. Complete specifications of the smartphone will be available on the launch date.
In a previous tweet, the company teased that the Redmi Y3 will also pack a large battery. There is no word on the battery capacity or support for fast charging, but rumours suggest that the Redmi Y3 might pack a 4,000mAh battery.
Y should selfies be less detailed? Y can’t we change the way we look at them?— Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) April 15, 2019
Y wait? The #32MPSuperSelfie is coming your way soon. Revealing on 24-04-2019.
RT and guess what’s coming with #32MPSuperSelfie. pic.twitter.com/KbZqMg8vuV
At the back, the Redmi Y3 is tipped to feature the same dual-rear camera setup of 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. The phone is expected to come with the Snapdragon 632 SoC, Full HD+ display and MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. Complete specifications of the smartphone will be available on the launch date.
In a previous tweet, the company teased that the Redmi Y3 will also pack a large battery. There is no word on the battery capacity or support for fast charging, but rumours suggest that the Redmi Y3 might pack a 4,000mAh battery.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Ducati Scrambler 800 Icon and Desert Sled First Ride Review
- Huawei P30 Pro Review: An Astonishingly Good Camera Isn't The Only Strong Suit
- Ishaan Khatter's Bike Towed from No-parking Zone, Actor Fined Rs 500: Report
- PUBG News: High Court Directs Govt. of India to Play PUBG And Issue Regulations For Objectionable Content
- UK City Puts Up Sign in Gujarati, Announces Rs 13,000 Fine to Stop Indians From Spitting Paan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results