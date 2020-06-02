Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 Laptop Lands in India on June 11: Will it Shake up The Laptop Market?

Xiaomi is all set to debut its first laptop in India this month. In fact, if reports are to be believed, then the Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 will be unveiled in India on June 11. The laptop is said to be a rebranded version of the already-launched RedmiBook 13 and will be sold under the MI brand in the country. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the RedmiBook 13 will be powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and will feature very narrow bezels around the display. Moreover, Xiaomi could also offer other processor options as well.

The report further notes that Xiaomi will launch the RedmiBook 13 in the Indian market that was launched in December 2019 and not the Ryzen 4000 series processor version. Apart from an Intel Core i7 processor, the Indian variant of the RedmiBook 13 will also feature a sleek design with a 13-inch display, ample storage and long battery life with support for 1C charging. It is worth noting that the Xiaomi recently said that the laptops in the Indian market will not be as affordable as its smartphones.

RedmiBook 13 Specifications and Price

The RedmiBook 13 model was originally launched in China in December 2019, with the price set at RMB 4,199 (~ Rs 44,500) for the Intel Core i5 processor version. For the lone Intel Core i7 version, the RedmiBook 13 has a price tag of RMB 5,199 (~ Rs 55,000). As far as the specifications are concerned, the RedmiBook 13 sports a 13-inch full-HD (1920X1080 pixels) display and thin bezels. The laptop is packed with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 options with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It also features a 2GB NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card as well.

Coming to the other details, the RedmiBook 13 has a 40Whr cell with a 65W power adaptor and 1C charging support, as mentioned earlier. The RedmiBook 13 has a claimed battery life of 11 hours and can charge 50 percent in just 35 minutes. For connectivity, the laptop sports a 2x USB 3.1 port, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. There are two 2W speakers with DTS Audio Processing, pre-installed Windows 10 Home Edition, and will have a brushed metal body available in silver colour.