Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 With Thin Bezels to Launch Alongside Redmi K30 in December

It was earlier revealed that the Xiaomi's new Redmi K30, the successor to the Redmi K20, will be launched on December 10 in China. The company had confirmed that the new handset would come with 5G support, thus making it the first phone under the Redmi series to support 5G connectivity.

Now, Redmi has officially announced that the launch of the Redmi K30 will also witness the launch of a bunch of other products. According to GizChina, the RedmiBook 13 will be the second big announcement. The launch will also see other products like the Redmi Router AC2100 and the Redmi smart speaker, the report added.

The report cited a Weibo post from Redmi which confirmed that the notebook will be powered by a custom display circuit board and will also sport thin bezels on all four sides. Redmi has also officially stated that the full-screen notebook is a "break from the traditional screen packaging technology" and will see the bottom border height reduced by more than half, the report added.

The official poster shows that the four-bezels of the notebook are extremely narrow but the bottom border is still wider than the left and right borders. In the poster, one can see the wider bottom bezel breaking away to highlight the new design. While the configuration of the RedmiBook still remains unknown, the official statement says that the device will have a “high price-performance ratio”, the report said.

