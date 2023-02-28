Xiaomi Release MIUI 14 Update List For 2023: These Phones Will Get The New Version

Xiaomi has finally shared the details for the new Android 13-based MIUI 14 version during the Xiaomi 13 series launch event in Barcelona this week. The new version of MIUI has been eagerly awaited, not only because of the new features but the fact that Xiaomi will finally have Android 13 for its lineup.

Brands like OnePlus, Samsung, even Nothing have moved their existing phones to Android 13 and we are just a few months away from seeing Android 14 at the Google I/O 2023.

But it seems Xiaomi continues to face challenges in adopting Android to its heavily customised MIUI skin. We’re pleased that MIUI 14 update timeline is finally here, and these devices are confirmed to get the new Android 13 version from Q1 2023.

Xiaomi MIUI 14 Rollout Schedule: Phones Getting Update

Q1 2023

- Xiaomi 12 Pro

- Xiaomi 13 Pro

- Mi 11T Pro

- Mi 11X

- Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

- Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

- Redmi 11 Prime 5G

- Redmi K50i 5G

- Mi 11 Ultra

- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

- Mi 11X Pro 5G

Q2 2023

- Xiaomi 11i

- Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

- Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

- Mi 10i

- Redmi Note 10

- Mi 10

- Redmi Pad

- Redmi 9 Power

- Xiaomi Pad 5

- Redmi Note 10S

- Redmi Note 11 Pro

- Redmi Note 10T 5G

The list here clearly shows that Xiaomi is going to focus on offering MIUI 14 for its premium and mid-range devices. Both Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Mi 11 series phones are getting the new version. Redmi will also get some MIUI 14 love with the last year’s Note 10 Pro, Note 10 and Redmi 10 models, along with the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ mentioned here. The Poco devices are not given, so it is possible that Poco will share those with its own timelines.

Xiaomi has been criticised for its delayed process of issuing new updates and MIUI 14 has gone through its own challenges. But with the company now targeting the premium range, its software focus surely needs to improve.

