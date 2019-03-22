English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Two Android One Phones With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
The next Android One smartphone from Xiaomi could potentially feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Xiaomi made a calculative move by introducing a stock Android-based smartphone in 2017. The Mi A1 was the company’s first Android One device, and it did fairly well. It was a fresh approach targeting the audience who found MIUI cumbersome. Eventually, we saw a successor last year, as well as an entry-level Android Go-equipped Redmi Go, which was recently launched in India.
According to a new report, Xiaomi is currently working on two new Android One smartphones this year. An XDA Developer has discovered that Xiaomi has begun hardware testing of three new devices, two of which are likely Android One devices. The three smartphones are code-named “pyxis,” “bamboo_sprout,” and “cosmos_sprout with the latter two likely to be Android One smartphones since they have the _sprout suffix in their code-names.
You can go ahead and check the list of Google Play certified Android devices where you will find that all Android One devices have “sprout” in their code-name. The device having “pyxis” as its codename could be the Chinese variant of either bamboo_sprout or cosmos_sprout. If you remember, the Xiaomi Mi 5X was the Chinese variant of the Mi A1 and the Xiaomi Mi 6X was the Chinese variant of the Mi A2.
The smartphones are also said to include “fod” or fingerprint on display, a term that vendors use for in-display fingerprint scanners. It is expected that these devices will have standard optical in-display fingerprint sensors instead of using the more advanced ultrasonic sensor as they require expensive flexible OLED displays. The handsets are also expected to feature 32-megapixel front-facing cameras with pixel binning support.
Considering the M1 A1 and A2 were launched as mid-range devices, the leaked devices are probably going to follow the same pattern. Recently we saw the company launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro with a Snapdragon 675 so that could be a strong candidate. Even the Snapdragon 710 is worth the consideration.
We are presuming that the devices could be the next version of the Mi A2. One of them could be a China exclusive running on MIUI while the other two running on stock Android should be the global variants. As for having two models, one of them could have the ‘Pro’ moniker with higher-end specs just like the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro.
