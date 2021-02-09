Xiaomi Reveals MIUI 12.5 Global Rollout Timeline, First Batch of Mi Phones to Receive Update in Q2 2021

After unveiling the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 skin in December 2020, Xiaomi has announced its global rollout timeline. During the Xiaomi Mi 11's global launch event on Monday, the Chinese tech giant revealed that its custom ROM would arrive on the first batch of phones in the second quarter of 2021 (April to June). The second batch of phones will receive the MIUI 12.5 in the late Q2 2021. Xiaomi adds that though the MIUI 12.5 is an intermediate upgrade of the previous-generation MIUI 12, it almost like a full-fledged UI. The new MIUI iteration uses 20 percent less memory and 17 percent less battery compared to the previous-gen custom ROMs.

The first batch of phones to receive MIUI 12.5 in Q2 2021 include Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10, and Mi 10 Pro. Then, in the late Q2 2021, Mi 10 Lite 5G, Mi 10T Lite, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Lite, Redmi Note 9T, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9S, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 8 Pro, and Redmi 9 will start receiving the latest MIUI 12 iteration. Since it is a global rollout, Xiaomi smartphone users are also expected to receive the system update around the same time. The exact roadmap details are yet to be confirmed.

The MIUI 12.5 comes with improved aesthetics and visual design that is said to be more efficient than the previous iterations. It carries 'Super Wallpaper' that consumes 40 percent less battery and can also change the mood to match the time of the day. One of the most notable features that come with MIUI 12.5 is MIUI+ that is similar to Microsoft's Your Phone app companion that lets users connect their smartphones with the Windows 10-running PC. Similarly, the MIUI+ will let Xiaomi users integrate their phone with a Windows-running PC for seamless access of notifications, text messages, and photos directly on through the computer screen.

Here comes what you care about the most, the release schedule. Stay tuned to the MIUI website for more update info. pic.twitter.com/P6CidjyfTw— MIUI (@miuirom) February 8, 2021

The new MIUI version further brings new notification sounds from animals spread across four major habitats - South American Rainforest, Australia, East African grassland, and the Arctic Circle. Apart from new sound notifications, MIUI 12.5 also brings improved Haptic feedback.